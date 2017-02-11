Infestation of bees makes walls of US...

Infestation of bees makes walls of US home to drip honey

A woman in Texas, USA said a bee infestation discovered by roofers has worsened to the point where honey is dripping down the inside walls of her home. Latanja Levine of Spring said some roofers discovered a bee infestation while working atop her home that caused them to have to suspend the project.

