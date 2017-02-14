Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Be aware
|10 hr
|Anon2
|1
|City-Data Forum is based in North Korea! (Jun '11)
|14 hr
|StLouisGhettoRat
|15
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|23 hr
|Agent Orange
|4
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Tue
|azcnterpolicy
|3
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|Okie
|1,100
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|Mon
|Informant
|11
|Gary Harper at azfamily.com
|Mon
|Pasquali
|2
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC