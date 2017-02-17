Head Case Scottish writer: 'Decapitat...

Head Case Scottish writer: 'Decapitate me after death, freeze my...

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Sunday Herald

Head Case Scottish writer: 'Decapitate me after death, freeze my head, and I let me live again centuries from now' DJ Maclennan is hoping for a good death. When the time comes, the Isle of Skye writer wants to be surrounded not just by his family, but by the emergency volunteer stand-by team from Cyronics UK.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 2 hr chuckles 1,105
News Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru... Thu ldyoky 5
irish travelers(gypsies) (Feb '11) Feb 16 Bastienne89 46
City-Data Forum is based in North Korea! (Jun '11) Feb 14 StLouisGhettoRat 15
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Feb 14 azcnterpolicy 3
Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13) Feb 13 Informant 11
Gary Harper at azfamily.com Feb 13 Pasquali 2
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Maricopa County was issued at February 18 at 8:02PM MST

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,776 • Total comments across all topics: 278,978,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC