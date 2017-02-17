Head Case Scottish writer: 'Decapitate me after death, freeze my...
Head Case Scottish writer: 'Decapitate me after death, freeze my head, and I let me live again centuries from now' DJ Maclennan is hoping for a good death. When the time comes, the Isle of Skye writer wants to be surrounded not just by his family, but by the emergency volunteer stand-by team from Cyronics UK.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
