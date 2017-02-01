Green Building Lecture Series

Location: Scottsdale Granite Reef Senior Center, 1700 N. Granite Reef Road Join urban gardeners as they share the benefits and how-to's of growing your own healthy food, herbs, edible flowers and fruit trees in our desert environment.

