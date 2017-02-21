GM will use the Chevy Bolt as its first self-driving car - here are its best features

The automaker aims to build and test thousands of self-driving Chevy Bolts on the Lyft network in 2018, according to a Reuters report . GM is currently already testing autonomous Bolts in San Francisco and in Scottsdale, Arizona, but the move to add thousands of self-driving vehicles to its test fleet could mean the company is looking to expand the areas in which it operates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.