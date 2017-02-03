Games, crafts, other activities may s...

Games, crafts, other activities may safeguard aging brain

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Even in your 70s and beyond, simple activities including web-surfing, playing bridge and socializing can stave off mental decline, new research shows. Benefits were greatest in computer users and in those without a gene variation linked with Alzheimer's disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 1 hr Okie 1,097
News James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que... 1 hr Okie 1
News Say what! Rob Lowe visits Rosita's Place on McD... 1 hr Okie 1
irish travelers(gypsies) (Feb '11) 4 hr Lady Jaja 43
Anyone looking for a hook for blues 5 hr STGINAZ 1
Boycott the Arizona Republic newspaper 11 hr Patrick 7
trump! build that wall!!! 13 hr kyman 5
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,337 • Total comments across all topics: 278,542,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC