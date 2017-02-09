Gallery: More Muscle From Barret-Jack...

Gallery: More Muscle From Barret-Jackson Scottsdale

Every January, Scottsdale, Arizona's WestWorld turns into an automotive candy store as Barrett-Jackson displays the world's most famous automotive auction. Inside was a marvel of 1,700-plus consigned vehicles the most ever in Barrett-Jackson auction history.

