First black players in the Cactus League
Art Whitmore stands beside photos, including some of Willie Mays, at the Elks Lodge in south Phoenix where the legendary ballplayer use to hang out in the early 1950s. First black players in the Cactus League Art Whitmore stands beside photos, including some of Willie Mays, at the Elks Lodge in south Phoenix where the legendary ballplayer use to hang out in the early 1950s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|6 hr
|Well Well
|8
|Illegal Alien Crime Report
|7 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|Maricopa Sheriff PenzoneÂ’ Releases Hundreds of...
|8 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16)
|15 hr
|mehl
|5
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|18 hr
|Citizen
|6
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|21 hr
|chuckles
|1,107
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|Fri
|james
|12
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC