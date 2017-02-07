FD: Person stuck 40 feet below surface

FD: Person stuck 40 feet below surface

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

Firefighters in Scottsdale are working to rescue an individual who is 40 feet below the surface near 122nd Street and Rio Verde Drive. It's unclear how the person ended up there, and what they were doing in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
valley night clubs under investigation by feds 1 hr ABC15AZ 1
News George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo... 4 hr Whiny1 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 5 hr LUVTRANNYCUM 1,098
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples 7 hr okiady 2
Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ? 7 hr okiady 8
Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12) 11 hr patriciakellyaz2017 47
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 13 hr Natchez 193,127
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,747 • Total comments across all topics: 278,658,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC