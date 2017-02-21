Emma Stone wins best-actress Oscar fo...

Emma Stone wins best-actress Oscar for 'La La Land'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: News Times

Emma Stone arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Emma Stone arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arizona Dems to bring children of deported woma... 3 hr o see the light 10
Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12) 17 hr Ohheyhey 5
Maricopa Sheriff PenzoneÂ’ Releases Hundreds of... Sun Okie 2
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) Sat Richard 108
News Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru... Fri Well Well 8
Illegal Alien Crime Report Fri MAGA2016 1
Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16) Feb 24 mehl 5
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,393 • Total comments across all topics: 279,184,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC