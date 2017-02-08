El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Scottsdale, AZ
COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 08, 2017 -- El Pollo Loco , the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken chain, opened its newest restaurant in Scottsdale, AZ today. The new El Pollo Loco, located at 15540 N. Hayden Road, is the first restaurant to open in Scottsdale and 22nd in the greater Phoenix market.
