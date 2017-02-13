EDITORIAL: Common sense prevails in c...

EDITORIAL: Common sense prevails in case of Arizona pet masseuse

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Regular readers might recall that last June we wrote about Grace Granatelli, an animal masseuse in Scottsdale, Ariz., who was being hassled by that state's veterinary medical examining board.The case provided a perfect example of how many occupational licensing regulations - rather than promote public safety or consumer interests - too often serve only to protect entrenched elites at the expense of innovation, entrepreneurship and job creation.But in the case of Ms. Granatelli, common sense has finally prevailed.As the New York Times documented last year, Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru... 25 min Pasquali 2
Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13) 27 min Informant 11
Gary Harper at azfamily.com 30 min Pasquali 2
Liars Cheaters and Tweakers and the companies t... 23 hr Busty 1
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) 23 hr Busty 1,054
Men & Women that can spend 1 1/2 Minutes on a w... Feb 1 linda35ny 1
News Scottsdale architect accuses Navajo speaker of ... (Feb '10) Feb 1 justice seeker 50
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,508 • Total comments across all topics: 278,839,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC