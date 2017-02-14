Cupid, Wearing Snow Boots, Sprinkling A Little Less Love
The National Retail Federation expects Americans to feel a little a little less romantic this Valentine's Day and predicts that spending will slip to $18.2 billion, down from last year's record $19.7 billion. That works out to an average of $136.57 per each person celebrating, down from last year's $146.84, and snowstorms pounding the Northeast are likely to further crimp Cupid's style.
