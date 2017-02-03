Cryogenics pioneer claims man frozen ...

Cryogenics pioneer claims man frozen in liquid nitrogen 50 years ago will be brought back to life

Will the dead someday walk among us? According to 80-year-old cryogenics expert Robert Nelson, that may just be the case - as long as they're frozen first. Nelson is the president of the Cryonics Society of California and recently revealed what it was like to freeze the first cryogenic "patient" back in 1967.

