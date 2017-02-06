Copy Hideki Matsuyama's hands, not his pause

FEBRUARY 05: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 5, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sure, Hideki Matsuyama successfully defended his title at the Waste Management Open in Scottsdale, beating Webb Simpson in a four-hole playoff to record his third win since October.

