Classic German Pancake: An Unexpectedly Good Surprise
The Guilty Pleasure: Classic German Pancake Where to Get It: Egg N'Joe, 23271 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, and 3131 South Market Street, Gilbert Price: $10 What it Really Costs: You think you can't finish the entire pancake, but that is a dangerous assumption. Sometimes, low expectations pay off.
