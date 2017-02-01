CEOs rewarded with longer lives than streetsweepers: study

Study of socioeconomic status based on occupation shows those low down the ladder had higher risk of illness and premature death than those who drank heavily or were overweight People on the bottom rung of the socioeconomic ladder may live two years less on average than those at the top, according to a large-scale study published today. This makes social rank a bigger risk factor for illness and premature death than either high alcohol consumption or obesity, and it nearly equals the risk posed by physical inactivity, researchers said.

