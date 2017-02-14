Buying a Classic Mustang at an Auction

Mustangs on the Block: We walked around the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2017 auction with four experts to learn how to get a good buy on a classic Mustang at an auction Barrett-Jackson is a great auction to buy a classic Mustang. The buyer gets to look at many different cars and can network with hobby experts-who are always there-to figure a price range for a car he or she wants to buy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Modified Mustangs & Fords.