Burt Reynolds' latest 'Bandit' Trans Am sells for $275K

Another Pontiac Firebird Trans Ams modeled like the one in the 1977 hit movie "Smokey and the Bandit" was sold last month at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. It went for $275,000.

