Blinded by the light? Speed camera sn...

Blinded by the light? Speed camera snares lawmaker

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Just in time for a vote on a bill to ban traffic cameras, Rep. Becky Nutt saw a bright flash. Blinded by the light? Speed camera snares lawmaker Just in time for a vote on a bill to ban traffic cameras, Rep. Becky Nutt saw a bright flash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
asu sun devils - play the new btcmacroecon drin... 1 min btcmacroecon 1
News Arizona Dems to bring children of deported woma... 3 hr Okie 1
News Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru... 23 hr Well Well 8
Illegal Alien Crime Report Fri MAGA2016 1
Maricopa Sheriff PenzoneÂ’ Releases Hundreds of... Fri MAGA2016 1
Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16) Fri mehl 5
hey brown bean eater at A Airline Fri Citizen 6
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,694 • Total comments across all topics: 279,147,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC