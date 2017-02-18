Best tax tip? Free filing with in-per...

Best tax tip? Free filing with in-person help

Two tax-help programs, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly, are free and feature face-to-face assistance. Best tax tip? Free filing with in-person help PHOENIX -- Two tax-help programs, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly, are free and feature face-to-face assistance.

