Bee infestation causes Texas home's walls to drip honey

A Texas woman said a bee infestation discovered by roofers has worsened to the point where honey is dripping down the inside walls of her home. Latanja Levine of Spring said some roofers discovered a bee infestation while working atop her home that caused them to have to suspend the project.

