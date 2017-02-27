AZ Memo: The Oscars flub everybody is talking about; Scottsdale...
AZ Memo: The Oscars flub everybody is talking about; Scottsdale native wins Oscar; Rain expected for Valley; Scottsdale condos, and more Good morning, Arizona. Here's what you need to know today.
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|3 hr
|informant 2
|14
|Arizona Dems to bring children of deported woma...
|5 hr
|spytheweb
|12
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Ohheyhey
|5
|Maricopa Sheriff PenzoneÂ’ Releases Hundreds of...
|Sun
|Okie
|2
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Sat
|Richard
|108
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|Feb 24
|Well Well
|8
|Illegal Alien Crime Report
|Feb 24
|MAGA2016
|1
