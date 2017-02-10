Award-winning Scottsdale Arts Festival returns March 10 - "12
A weekend-long celebration of creativity, the 47th annual Scottsdale Arts Festival will shine on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 10-12, at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and Civic Center Park.
