ASU Jewish Studies presents conference on sexuality, gender

The Center for Jewish Studies at Arizona will present a Judaism, Science & Medical Group conference about "Sexuality, Gender and the Jewish Family" on Sunday and Monday, Feb. 19-20 at the Embassy Suites Phoenix-Scottsdale, 4415 E. Paradise Village Parkway, Phoenix. The conference, which is open to all, explores the psychology of sexual orientation and gender identity; sexual identities in conflict; and sexual addiction, while reflecting on the new perspectives, legal tools and challenges to the Jewish family.

