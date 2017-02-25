Arrested Phoenix daycare owner owns s...

Arrested Phoenix daycare owner owns several centers with previous citations

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Arrested Phoenix daycare owner owns several centers with previous citations State records show the Phoenix, Scottsdale and Avondale centers were inspected several times following complaints. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mqGGMH The Phoenix daycare center owner arrested after a child was struck with a broom handle owns several centers around the Valley - and has been cited numerous times by state inspectors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arizona Dems to bring children of deported woma... 5 hr BAD TO THE BONE 9
Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12) 7 hr Ohheyhey 5
Maricopa Sheriff PenzoneÂ’ Releases Hundreds of... 23 hr Okie 2
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) Sat Richard 108
News Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru... Fri Well Well 8
Illegal Alien Crime Report Fri MAGA2016 1
Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16) Feb 24 mehl 5
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,728 • Total comments across all topics: 279,174,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC