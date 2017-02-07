Arizona's Hermosa Inn Completes Multi-Million Renovation
The Hermosa Inn, a AAA Four Diamond boutique hotel nestled in the heart of Paradise Valley, an exclusive suburb of Phoenix and just minutes from Scottsdale, recently completed the second phase of a $5.5 million dollar renovation and expansion, according to Managing Director Stephen Ast.
