Arizona Coyotes, ASU arena partnershi...

Arizona Coyotes, ASU arena partnership is dead. What comes next?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Five For Howling

If you've followed the Arizona Coyotes off-ice for any period of time, there's really no news that is considered surprising anymore. So lo and behold in a classic Friday night news dump the Arizona Republic reports that Arizona State University has withdrawn from a proposed arena site in Tempe .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Five For Howling.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People in Ashtabula Ohio? 19 min Linda 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 4 hr Okie 1,097
News James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que... 4 hr Okie 1
News Say what! Rob Lowe visits Rosita's Place on McD... 4 hr Okie 1
irish travelers(gypsies) (Feb '11) 7 hr Lady Jaja 43
Anyone looking for a hook for blues 8 hr STGINAZ 1
Boycott the Arizona Republic newspaper 14 hr Patrick 7
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,206 • Total comments across all topics: 278,545,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC