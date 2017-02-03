Andaz: Scottsdale's first new resort ...

Andaz: Scottsdale's first new resort in 6 years

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Andaz: Scottsdale's first new resort in 6 years Cattle Track artists' work gives the property a distinctive local flair. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2k4br8B Dawn Gilbertson, Arizona Republic/ azcentral.com travel writer takes us on a tour of the new Andaz Scottsdale Resort and Spa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott the Arizona Republic newspaper 4 hr Patrick 7
trump! build that wall!!! 5 hr kyman 5
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) 6 hr Giang nguyen 46
www.azfamily.com AZFAMILY banned from many work... 10 hr alien 4
People in Ashtabula Ohio? 10 hr ArtemisBlack 1
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples Thu Robert 1
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Thu sdofaz 193,121
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Volcano
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,262 • Total comments across all topics: 278,535,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC