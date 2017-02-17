5 Wine Tasting Rooms in Old Town Scottsdale

For nearly 20 years, the wine world has wavered in its opinion about whether Arizona wines can live up to the popularity of California varietals or the distinction of Oregon and Washington vines. LDV Wine Gallery LDV Wine Gallery, off First Street and Goldwater Boulevard, takes you out of Scottsdale down to the LDV Winery in the southeast corner of Arizona near the Chiricahua Mountains, where the grapes are grown.

