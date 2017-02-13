1784 Capital Holdings to Develop Self...

1784 Capital Holdings to Develop Self-Storage Facility in Scottsdale, AZ

The company acquired the property at 7550 E. Paradise Lane for about $1.15 million. It's within the master-planned Scottsdale Promenade development, which includes and is adjacent to high-end multi-family housing, office buildings, resorts and retail.

Scottsdale, AZ

