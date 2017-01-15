X-Fab is Fastest Growing Foundry
German specialty fab X-Fab Semiconductor Foundries grew sales faster than any other pure play foundry in 2016, a year that saw overall pure play foundry sales increase by a robust 11%, according to market research firm IC Insights. X-Fab, which provides analog/mixed-signal chip manufacturing, grew sales by a whopping 54%, albeit from a comparatively small base, according to IC Insights.
