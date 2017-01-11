Wrong-way driver found 'passed out' o...

Wrong-way driver found 'passed out' on Loop 101 in Scottsdale

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Arizona Republic

A wrong-way driver was discovered passed out on Loop 101 near Thunderbird Road in Scottsdale early Wednesday, authorities said. Wrong-way driver found 'passed out' on Loop 101 in Scottsdale A wrong-way driver was discovered passed out on Loop 101 near Thunderbird Road in Scottsdale early Wednesday, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What ever happened to Glendale Punk? Wed Where dat money 1
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) Wed I win 1,053
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue Okie 1,086
truth about the jews and israel Jan 10 citizen 9
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Jan 10 cripgang1121 2,123
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... (Jul '16) Jan 7 Earburner 19
Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14) Jan 7 friend 21
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,314 • Total comments across all topics: 277,853,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC