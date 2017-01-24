'World's largest butterfly sculpture' to be unveiled in Scottsdale
'World's largest butterfly sculpture' to be unveiled in Scottsdale Butterfly Wonderland will be home to 45-foot-tall, stainless-steel work by New Mexico artist Robert Romero. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kpH2BI A pair of stainless-steel butterflies that have been installed as a 45-foot sculpture titled "Las Mariposas" at Butterfly Wonderland in Scottsdale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|19 hr
|Trst
|3
|Trying to find my mom.
|Mon
|CJCC
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mon
|LUVTRANNYCUM
|1,094
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M...
|Sun
|devis
|1
|Smoking females
|Jan 21
|John
|13
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 20
|Roth
|5
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... (Jul '16)
|Jan 13
|Christsharians on...
|20
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC