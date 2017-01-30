The Living Room Wine Cafey & Lounge and La Sala Tequila Cantina, next-door neighbors in Chandler, share space and kitchen The Shops at Gainey Village. Wine bar, Latin restaurant to open at upscale Scottsdale shopping center The Living Room Wine Cafey & Lounge and La Sala Tequila Cantina, next-door neighbors in Chandler, share space and kitchen The Shops at Gainey Village.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.