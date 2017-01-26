Will Arizona Gay Rights Lawsuit by EE...

Will Arizona Gay Rights Lawsuit by EEOC Be One of Last Under Trump Administration?

A new lawsuit by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission targeting anti-gay bias at an Scottsdale wine bar caught the attention of gay-rights groups nationwide. The federal complaint filed on Friday, January 20, alleges that the staff and 5th and Wine in Scottsdale subjected two servers to repeated and severe sexual harassment.

