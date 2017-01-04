Warren Sapp Sued for Battery on Woman ... NFL Star Claims BS

Warren Sapp says allegations he drunkenly bowled over a woman at a Super Bowl party on January 30, 2015 are completely bogus ... claiming the accuser is lying through her teeth. The woman suing Sapp is Paula Trickey -- an actress who's appeared in "Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2" and "The O.C." According to her suit, filed in Broward County, FL ... Trickey claims a drunk Sapp was being kicked out of an ESPN Super Bowl party in Scottsdale, AZ around 1AM when he began running through the crowd and slammed into her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.