Warren Sapp Sued for Battery on Woman...

Warren Sapp Sued for Battery on Woman ... NFL Star Claims BS

Warren Sapp says allegations he drunkenly bowled over a woman at a Super Bowl party on January 30, 2015 are completely bogus ... claiming the accuser is lying through her teeth. The woman suing Sapp is Paula Trickey -- an actress who's appeared in "Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2" and "The O.C." According to her suit, filed in Broward County, FL ... Trickey claims a drunk Sapp was being kicked out of an ESPN Super Bowl party in Scottsdale, AZ around 1AM when he began running through the crowd and slammed into her.

