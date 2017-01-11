Viceland Series Explores Russia, Feminism, Incarceration at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Just as Russia is taking center stage in American politics, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art is exploring issues at the heart of contemporary Russian society including fashion, marriage, and homophobia. The museum's Viceland series, featuring programs filmed around the world for Brooklyn-based media company Vice's television channel, has given locals a chance to learn about controversies plaguing various countries.
Read more at Phoenix New Times.
