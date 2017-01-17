Ultra-rare Jaguar sells for a record A 6MILLION

Now that's an endangered species! Ultra-rare Jaguar becomes world's most expensive E-type as it sells for a record A 6MILLION The E-Type is one of the most iconic sports cars of all time, with 72,000 built between 1961 and 1975 It was auctioned by Bonhams at its sale on Thursday in Scottsdale, Arizona and sold for A 5,979,662 A very rare Jaguar has become the world's most expensive E-Type after selling for a record-breaking A 6million. The E-Type is one of the most iconic sports cars of all time and 72,000 were built between 1961 and 1975.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.