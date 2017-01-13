Tuft & Needle opening Scottsdale location
Mattress retail startup Tuft & Needle is opening a location in Scottsdale. The 3,000-square-foot space at 2730 N. Scottsdale Road, off Continental Drive, will open Tuesday, Jan. 24. It will be T&N's third retail location.
