Town Talk: Vern Bethel's 'secret compound' holds many collector cars
Offered for $17,500, this 1932 Plymouth sedan is one of 40 vintage, classic and contemporary vehicles in False Creek Automotive owner Vern Bethel's 'secret compound,' where not all are for sale. TIRE-KICKIN' TIME: Thousands of car collectors attended the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Ariz., this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|8 hr
|HotNPhx
|1,092
|Smoking females
|Sat
|John
|13
|Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Fri
|InNeed12
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Fri
|Roth
|5
|Test
|Jan 20
|Joe
|1
|Presidential protests
|Jan 20
|Why
|1
|Have any of you been polled?
|Jan 20
|Polling Virgin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC