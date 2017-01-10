Three VP Promotions At Skyview

Skyview Networks of Scottsdale, AZ is promoting Lloyd Hyman, Kim Ball, and Karen Henderson to Vice President, Sales. Hyman has been an important member of Skyview's sales division since 2014; Kim Ball has been a key contributor to the sales team since 2011; and Karen Henderson's dedication and tremendous efforts have been an effective component in the development of Skyview sales since joining the company in 2014.

