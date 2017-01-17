The Wall Street Journal: Theranos could face new sanctions after failures at second lab
Theranos Inc. failed a second major U.S. regulatory inspection of its laboratory facilities, people familiar with the situation said, a setback the Silicon Valley blood-testing firm hasn't disclosed to investors or patients. The failed regulatory inspection - at its one active lab at the time - has put the company at risk of a new round of sanctions, these people said.
