The Scott Has Replaced Kimpton's Firesky Resort in Scottsdale
Phoenix-based hospitality development and management company Classic Hotels & Resorts is set to refurbish, rebrand, and rename the 55-year-old former Kimpton property originally established in 1961 as the Executive House Arizonian. Classic Hotels & Resorts acquired the property from Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants in April 2016.
