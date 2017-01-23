The Scott Has Replaced Kimpton's Fire...

The Scott Has Replaced Kimpton's Firesky Resort in Scottsdale

Phoenix-based hospitality development and management company Classic Hotels & Resorts is set to refurbish, rebrand, and rename the 55-year-old former Kimpton property originally established in 1961 as the Executive House Arizonian. Classic Hotels & Resorts acquired the property from Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants in April 2016.

