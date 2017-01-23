The Joint Corp. Appoints Jorge Armenteros VP of Operations
The Joint Corp. , a national operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, today announced that as part of its effort to sustain its position as a leader in chiropractic care and the country's top health services franchisor , it has appointed Jorge Armenteros as its Vice President of Operations. Armenteros brings more than 30 years of proven leadership and team-building expertise for major brands such as Pollo CamperoA , Dunkin' DonutsA , Baskin-RobbinsA and McDonald'sA Corporation.
