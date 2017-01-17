the Good Life: Holy Grail Of Muscle Cars At Barrett-Jackson Auction

the Good Life: Holy Grail Of Muscle C...

Holy Grail Of Muscle Cars At Barrett-Jackson Auction

The Shelby Mustangs auctioned at Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale auction include this 1967 GT500 once owned by former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar. The original Shelby Mustang is considered by many to be the "Holy Grail" of American muscle cars, revered for its influence on American popular culture as much as it is desired by collectors for its undeniable speed and style.

