The Bandit rides again

The man with what seems to be an endless store of Pontiac Firebird Trans Ams modeled like the one in the 1977 hit movie "Smokey and the Bandit," Burt Reynolds, the Bandit himself, will be present for the auction of a 1978 example at the upcoming Barrett Jackson event in Scottsdale, Arizona. This will be Reynolds' fourth Bandit-style Trans Am going under the hammer in recent years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.