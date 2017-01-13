The Bandit rides again
The man with what seems to be an endless store of Pontiac Firebird Trans Ams modeled like the one in the 1977 hit movie "Smokey and the Bandit," Burt Reynolds, the Bandit himself, will be present for the auction of a 1978 example at the upcoming Barrett Jackson event in Scottsdale, Arizona. This will be Reynolds' fourth Bandit-style Trans Am going under the hammer in recent years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|21 hr
|cindywiggins
|46
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... (Jul '16)
|Fri
|Christsharians on...
|20
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Thu
|specterlee
|43
|What ever happened to Glendale Punk?
|Jan 11
|Where dat money
|1
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|Jan 11
|I win
|1,053
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jan 10
|Okie
|1,086
|truth about the jews and israel
|Jan 10
|citizen
|9
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC