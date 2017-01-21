Steven Tyler Interested in Floyd Mayw...

Steven Tyler Interested in Floyd Mayweather's Million Dollar Bugatti

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: TMZ.com

Floyd Mayweather 's Bugatti may get a new celebrity butt in the driver's seat cause Steven Tyler is seriously interested in buying the champ's insanely expensive whip. TMZ Sports spoke with RD Whittington -- co-owner of Luxury Auto Collection in Scottsdale, AZ -- who says he scored the listing for both of Floyd's Bugattis and plans to unload his white 2011 Veyron Grand Sport at the Barrett-Jackson auto show this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Smoking females 8 hr John 13
Opiods and other Pain relief Meds 17 hr InNeed12 2
Donald Trump for President 22 hr Roth 5
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Fri HotnPhx 1,091
Test Fri Joe 1
Presidential protests Fri Why 1
Have any of you been polled? Fri Polling Virgin 1
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,412 • Total comments across all topics: 278,123,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC