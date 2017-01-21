Steven Tyler Interested in Floyd Mayweather's Million Dollar Bugatti
Floyd Mayweather 's Bugatti may get a new celebrity butt in the driver's seat cause Steven Tyler is seriously interested in buying the champ's insanely expensive whip. TMZ Sports spoke with RD Whittington -- co-owner of Luxury Auto Collection in Scottsdale, AZ -- who says he scored the listing for both of Floyd's Bugattis and plans to unload his white 2011 Veyron Grand Sport at the Barrett-Jackson auto show this weekend.
