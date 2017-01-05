Soroptimist Christmas Giving

Soroptimist Christmas Giving

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Sonoran News

There was music in the air at this year's Adopt a Family Event at Foothills Foodbank thanks to Soroptimist member Jane Perkins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 12 hr HotNPhx 1,082
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... 19 hr Shirvell s Shrivel 18
Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co... Wed Gangsterreport 4
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) Tue Ashley 1,052
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent Jan 2 Anonymous 8
Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing Jan 1 Brother 1
last post wins! Jan 1 Princess Hey 82
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,114 • Total comments across all topics: 277,653,729

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC