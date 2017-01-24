SMTC Presents World Premiere of that ...

SMTC Presents World Premiere of that Irving Berlin Thing 4/20-21

Scottsdale Musical Theater Company presents the world-premiere of That Irving Berlin Thing - a two-act revue of 40+ of the beloved songwriter's most notable - and rarely-heard - material. What is that "thing" Irving Berlin had that made his songs so popular and accessible to the masses, conquering Tin Pan Alley, Broadway and the movies? More than just a biography of the legendary composer, That Irving Berlin Thing explores the cultural impact Berlin had not only during his time, but for decades to come - from his early association with the "Ziegfeld Follies" and Hollywood, his military service and undying patriotism to his unabashed celebration of the holidays.

